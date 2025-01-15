Systems Engineer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about technology and eager to work in projects that push the boundaries of innovation? Do you excel in fast-paced environments where new ideas are not just welcomed, but actively embraced? We're looking for a talented engineer to join our team and leverage your diverse skill set to drive impactful solutions.
Working as Systems Engineer
As a Systems Engineer, you will play a key role in some of the most exciting and challenging projects in the industry. Joining a product-focused company, you'll be involved in the entire product development lifecycle, from initial concept to final delivery.
You will join a dedicated team of engineers who constantly push the boundaries of what's possible, united by a shared passion for innovation.You'll work alongside talented colleagues in dynamic project teams, all committed to delivering meaningful solutions that truly make a difference for our customers.Our client has a inclusive culture that values teamwork, personal growth, and shared responsibility.
Responsibilities
Designing intricate systems, requiring a deep understanding of electronics, software, topologies, and more.
Maintaining open lines of communication with thecustomers and suppliers to comprehend their needs and translate them into well-defined requirements for the hardware and software engineers.
You'll be part of multiple exciting projects simultaneously, offering a diverse and dynamic work environment.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client, located in Gothenburg and starting as soon as possible.
You will be coached by a mentor at our client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.Desired qualifications:
Minimum 3 years of experience from a similar role
You have a strong interest in emerging products and technologies and excel at developing effective and innovative solutions.
You take a broad view, understanding overall requirements and addressing potential challenges.
Creating and maintaining high-quality project documentation is a natural strength.
You stay updated on developments in your expertise and share knowledge gained through experience.
You thrive in managing multiple projects simultaneously and are enthusiastic about traveling to engage with customers and suppliers.
You have a deep interest in system architecture and enjoy creative problem-solving.
You are a strong team player who values collaboration and creative teamwork.
Good knowledge in Swedish, both verbal and written
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Molly Rytter at molly.rytter@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Molly Rytter molly.rytter@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
9105523