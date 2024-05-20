Systems Engineer
We have a requirement for the position of System Engineer with one of our clients.
Location: Malmö/Lund
Requirements:
• Master's degree in engineering or equivalent experiences.
• Knowledge and experience in system design and detailed design.
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written.
• Strong ability to convert requirements and analysis into technical solutions.
• Experience from working with product development.
• Swedish citizenship is required.
• Background check may be performed.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 5 months
Application Deadline: 10-06-2024
