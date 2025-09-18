Systems Engineer - Vehicle Dynamics & Sensor Fusion
Nira Dynamics AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-09-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nira Dynamics AB i Linköping
Are you interested in working in the automotive industry with signal processing, vehicle dynamics and sensor fusion? We're looking for a new teammate in Linköping to join our team!
Whether you're just starting out or have years of experience, we offer responsibilities and support, tailored to your level - from hands-on learning and mentoring to technical leadership.
Your team and daily work
You will join an international team of highly skilled, easy-going and dedicated colleagues. The team is responsible for customer projects and works closely with our local satellite offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.
As a Systems Engineer, your main responsibility is to optimize the performance of NIRA's embedded products in vehicle models from several of the biggest global car manufacturers. You will be part of activities, such as requirement management, data collection planning, data analysis, parameter tuning and customer meetings.
We believe in freedom with responsibility: you will have the trust to shape your work and are given ownership of your tasks. Collaboration isn't just a buzzword here - it's how we get things done. Here, your ideas matter and you will make a real difference to the company and our customers. You are also expected to contribute to the whole team's wellbeing and performance.
Who are you?
We're looking for a driven colleague who is motivated by solving technical challenges in a dynamic environment. To succeed in this role, you are a true team player who takes initiative, and adapts quickly to new situations and changes.
You will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Performance tuning of the products
Requirements engineering
Prepare analyses and reports to the customer
Development and improvements of tools, processes and products
Minimum Qualifications:
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent practical experience
Signal processing
Matlab
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications
Automotive experience
Requirement management
Vehicle dynamics
Sensor fusion
Chinese
Japanese
What we offer
Welcoming culture of strong collaboration and support
Collective expertise at a high level and an environment where we take pride in learning from each other
Flexible working hours and hybrid workplace
Opportunity to grow and develop in ways that align with your strengths and interests
Recruitment process
The recruitment process will be continuous, which means we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest, please do not wait to send us your application!
About NIRA
We strive to build long and strong relations with our customers and partners worldwide in order to give them world-class support during the projects and throughout the product's life cycle. We believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions. Our customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, global presence and software running in over 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nira Dynamics AB
(org.nr 556600-3413), https://www.niradynamics.com/
Wallenbergs gata 4 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Nira Dynamics AB Jobbnummer
9515564