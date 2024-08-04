System Test Lead
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are the Test Object Management team, a part of Vehicle Software Factory, within Vehicle Technology, Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We perform system verification test of the SW in test objects, which include Rigs and vehicles (aka Trucks). We let machines do what they do best (repetitive testing), and we do what humans do best (creative test design) with a high exploratory approach. And together with our friends around Volvo, we are part of developing the best transport solutions in the world. Period.
A common denominator for the team is that we take great pride in our products, and we share a deep, genuine passion for Volvo and its customers and end users. The passion is important since it motivates us to continuously walk the extra mile (which we are happy to do if it brings value to the products and its users). With different backgrounds, experiences, personalities and characteristics, the team bears a strong resemblance to a Swiss army knife, and we are always looking for new components to increase our versatility.
About the role
As a System Test Lead within the Test Object Management team, you will prepare, plan, and coordinate testing activities to ensure efficient execution and verification. It aims to minimize installation time and optimize test cycle efficiency, producing useful data for engineering and establishing relevant KPIs. You are responsible for providing feedback on known defects and product limitations for each product class, to the development organization and Product Leader (PL), sharing this information in the Release Board meeting for every Release Candidate.
The role includes issuing and tracking fault reports (PILs) and incorporating their verification into the test plan. Coordination with other sites is necessary to optimize global test object utilization with a shared test plan. You will secure logistics for hardware, procure parts, plan rebuilds, and integrate new baselines, repairs, and maintenance to maintain the status and uptime of test objects, to enable the test plan.
Additionally, it requires reviewing product development milestones and delivery notes to keep the test plan updated with relevant activities.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. With your technical passion and drive, you face change, ambiguity and, complexity with curiosity and are willing to look forward. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You are proactive, act fact-based and work with a good structure to achieve your team objectives.
You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and great ability to balance and prioritize. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion and motivation when working with others. Most of all, you are passionate about our trucks.
Requirements:
* Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
* Broad product knowledge and experience from technology/product development.
* Extensive experience in vehicle testing and end-to-end test planning within automotive test environments, preferably heavy duty automotive.
* Fluent in written and spoken English and preferably in Swedish.
It is considered a merit if you have a truck driver's license (C or CE).
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
