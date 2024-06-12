System Test Engineer Basetech
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
For our client we are looking for a System Test Engineer Basetech.
Our client is a new electric mobility technology and solutions brand that is aiming to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. Their work comes to life in products and services from world leading brands.
Description of the assignment:
The team is responsible for Electrical Integration-, Base Technology- and Vehicle Mode Management testing. They are now looking for another experienced engineer with at least 10 years of relevant knowhow within Basetech verification area to strengthen the team.
To be successful in this assignment we expect you to:
Participate and contribute to both internal and external technical alignment meetings.
Follow up and support Basetech test reports from suppliers.
Support with fault tracing in vehicles and test rigs.
Log files analysis.
Perform Basetech tests.
Give Basetech test tool support.
Perform Network and communication system test.
Provide test support internally and to suppliers. Assess deviations.
Support test engineers at cooperation partners.
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, CAN-FD, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
Deep knowledge in SecOC and Service 29.
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
Strong Vector tools experience.
Test automation knowledge.
Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture.
Experience from Volvo Cars Electrical Platform or CEVT CMA/GEEA2/ZEEAx platform is an advantage.
Deep experience in test tools such as CANoe, DSA, Wireshark.
Experience in CAPL script and Python programming.
Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered appreciated for upcoming opportunities.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8746004