System Test Engineer
Nexer Engineering Process AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Engineering Process AB i Göteborg
Are you ready to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now seeking a Fuel Cell Propulsion System Test Engineer who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the team, we value knowledge-sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
The position
As a Fuel Cell Propulsion System Test Engineer, you will perform complex test campaigns with multiple interfaces both in vehicle and in test bench. You will be highly involved in overseeing, troubleshooting, and resolving issues of Fuel Cell Systems. Analyzing test data, summarizing, and communicating results from testing will also be an important part of your role. In close collaboration with simulation, control, and system engineers, you will also analyze and identify cause-effect relationships between design and performance to specify, balance, and verify system requirements. Another part of the role is to develop innovative experimental methods for improving the efficiency of the test campaigns and the accuracy of the experimental data.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are analytical, detail-oriented, and have a great interest in technology. You are communicative, enjoy working with others in a team, and have a wide range of contacts. You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning and problem-solving mindset.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
Experience in the automotive industry, specifically with Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems
Knowledge of Embedded Software engineering
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
B.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineerin
To be successful in this role and enjoy your work, we believe that you are a self-driven person with a genuine technical interest in running and evaluating tests and finding novel experimental methods. You are proactive, accurate, and persistent in identifying the root causes of problems in the lab and finding suitable solutions. Since you will work through many different interfaces, you are a team player who cares about your relationship with your colleagues and likes to work with others. At the same time, you also take responsibility for your development and can work independently. You also have deep knowledge and experience in testing and verification of Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems in vehicles, HIL, and test benches.
Join us on this exciting journey where your passion for innovation and dedication to excellence will drive the future of Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems! Apply now to be part of a team that values collaboration, growth, and impactful contributions.
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. We are unable to accept applications via e-mail, but if you have questions, please get in touch with Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
ABOUT NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Engineering Process AB
(org.nr 559441-9029), http://www.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8608807