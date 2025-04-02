System Test Engineer - Automation & Industrial Solutions

A Hub AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2025-04-02


We are looking for a System Test Engineer to help shape the future of industrial automation! As part of our system design team, you will play a key role in the development of system integration testing, focusing on automated testing, system verification, and quality assurance.
In this position, you will work in a global and customer-driven industry, delivering cutting-edge technology in large-scale projects worldwide.
Your Responsibilities
Develop and maintain an automated test environment for system verification.
Continuously improve test coverage based on system requirements and functionality.
Design and enhance automated test solutions and tools.
Build and integrate IT and test systems.
Work with DevOps and CI/CD, including Windows/Linux, Ansible, and Azure.
Write and maintain scripts for automated deployment.
Collaborate closely with development teams to improve software engineering practices.
Stay updated on the latest best practices in test automation.

Your Background
Degree in Robotics, Automation, Computer Science, or a related field.
At least two years of experience in testing embedded systems, process industries, or similar fields.
Proficiency in C/C++, Python, and Linux environments.
Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, PLCs, test development, and networking.
Strong programming skills to implement automated tests.
Confidence in taking technical leadership in test methodology development.


Does this position sound like an interesting opportunity for you? Don't hesitate to apply today! We apply an ongoing selection.
Other
Start: after agreement
Location: Västerås
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
A Hub AB (org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se

Arbetsplats
A-hub

Kontakt
Elina Petrakos
elina@a-hub.se
073-5168982

Jobbnummer
9260580

