System specialist

We are looking for open minded and flexible person that enjoys working under challenging and changing conditions. It's important that you are collaborative and have strong communication skills
Required skills:
6 years of live experience in deploying server infra and resolving L1/L2/L3 level of technical incident
Hands on knowledge on Hyper converged architecture and hardware setup
Hands on knowledge on ESXi, vCenter , Windows Server 2008 R2 / 2012/ 2016/2019
Knowledge of using Service Now(SNOW) tool for managing incidents, change etc.
Hands on experience on Commvault backup management
In depth knowledge on Active directory, DNS and Proxy
Understanding of ESXi architecture and VMware horizon VDI solution
Understanding of data transfer technologies like file pump/catalyst
Understanding of Patch management with WSUS
Understanding of Antivirus technologies like Trend micro
Experience in deploying and supporting SQL DB for one SME
Valuable Competence:
• Agile methodologies
• ITIL experience
What we can offer you
Learning and development focused environment with emphasis on knowledge sharing and training
Attractive salary, pension and insurance plans
30 days annual leave, Wellness Plan, and many other benefits
Generous parental leave for both men and women
Start: Omgående
Placeringsort: Göteborg or Stockholm
Language: Fluency in English is sufficient for this positions
Omfattning: Heltid
For any questions please contact Kiran bagadiya on 0762894065 and email: kiran@leowareit.com
