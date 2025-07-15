System Software Engineer
ADB Safegate is expanding! We are now strengthening our Service Department with a System Software Engineer.
Do you aspire to work in a customer-oriented, technical role? Are you open-minded, structured, and solution-focused? If so, this might be the opportunity for you! We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about delivering excellent customer experiences. ADB Safegate accelerates airport performance by focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and safety, delivering a mix of intelligent operational and technical solutions for the tower, airfield, and gate at airports worldwide. At ADB Safegate, we value an entrepreneurial spirit and the drive to move forward. As a System Software Engineer in our Service Department - APRON business line, you will play a critical role in our commercial projects, working with hardware and software integrated into our docking control and monitoring systems. Collaboration, innovation, and adaptability are key as you contribute to building structure and exploring new technologies to meet the organization's business needs.In this role, you will:
Perform troubleshooting and log analysis to identify and resolve root causes.
Test and validate our advanced airport solutions and systems.
Provide technical support for both hardware and software issues to our customers.
Deliver training sessions to clients, ensuring they can effectively use our systems. Be available for international travel as require
Must-Have Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher in IT, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering.
Proficiency in MS Office and a solid understanding of TCP/IP networking.
Administration-level experience with Linux and Windows systems.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Good-To-Have Qualifications:
Experience in supporting commercial projects.
Expertise in testing and familiarity with programming languages such as C/C++.
Knowledge of microservice architectures (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Familiarity with TypeScript/JavaScript and database administration (e.g., PostgreSQL).
Experience with collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Git).
Exposure to cloud services (e.g., Azure, AWS).
Swedish or other additional language skills are considered a plus.
Personal Attributes
To thrive in this role, you are:
Analytical and solution-oriented.
Service-minded, with strong customer focus.
Driven, adaptable, and persistent.
A team player who is prestigeless and takes ownership of tasks.
Ready to Take Off? Apply Today!
