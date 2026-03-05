System Safety Specialist
2026-03-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a System Safety team within an organization responsible for electrical architecture and platform design, covering areas such as system safety and cybersecurity. The mission is to contribute to the development and delivery of safe products and services, working closely with multiple teams across the group. The work spans the full development lifecycle and includes supplier collaboration; the role may involve travel to China several times per year.
Job DescriptionLead and perform functional safety activities across vehicle and platform projects in accordance with ISO 26262 (HARA, FSC, TSC, and safety analyses such as FTA and FMEA).
Develop, maintain, and defend the Safety Case with end-to-end traceability from safety goals to implementation and verification.
Perform verification, confirmation, and technical reviews of safety work products and safety-relevant concepts.
Drive ASIL allocation and decomposition strategies and support safety releases and milestone gates.
Lead and support System Safety Joint Reviews with suppliers, challenging safety argumentation when needed.
Contribute to functional safety planning, governance, and continuous improvement of processes, guidelines, and templates.
Requirements5+ years of hands-on functional safety experience within automotive, including vehicle and platform-level development.
Ability to independently lead and drive ISO 26262 activities end-to-end (HARA, FSC, TSC, ASIL allocation/decomposition, Safety Case, and safety release).
Strong experience building, structuring, and defending Safety Case towards internal stakeholders, suppliers, and review boards.
Capability to technically challenge suppliers and secure robust safety argumentation in safety-critical development.
Solid understanding of modern E/E architectures and software-intensive systems (e.g., central compute, domain, or zonal architectures).
Experience leading safety analyses (FTA, FMEA) and defining safety mechanisms in hardware and software.
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent.
Willingness to travel to China several times per year.
Nice to haveExperience acting as safety lead or safety responsible in vehicle/platform programs.
Knowledge of ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and the interaction between Functional Safety and Cybersecurity.
Experience from ADAS/AD, electrified platforms, or cross-regional (EU-China) development environments.
Application
