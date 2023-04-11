System safety Manager
2023-04-11
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
• Some years of experience in functional safety management in the automotive or related industry.
• Knowledge of safety standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, and/or EN 50128.
• Experience with safety analysis methods such as FMEA, FMEDA, and/or FTA.
• Strong leadership and project management skills.
Your role at Aurobay
As a System safety Manager, you will:
• Develop and maintain functional safety concepts and measures for products.
• Manage the development of safety-relevant requirements and specifications.
• Perform safety analyses and risk assessments.
• Coordinate safety-related activities with external suppliers and customers.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure that safety goals are achieved.
• Ensure that safety documentation is complete and up to date.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 1st of May but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Arnes Duzel, arnes.duzel@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
, tel +46708219331
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
Tel. +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
