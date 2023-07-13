System safety Manager

Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-13


Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.

Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

Conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability.

What we offer

In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:

• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.

Skills and Experience

• Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
• Some years of experience in functional safety management in the automotive or related industry.
• Knowledge of safety standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, and/or EN 50128.
• Experience with safety analysis methods such as FMEA, FMEDA, and/or FTA.
• Strong leadership and project management skills.

Your role at Aurobay

As a System safety Manager, you will:

• Develop and maintain functional safety concepts and measures for products.
• Manage the development of safety-relevant requirements and specifications.
• Perform safety analyses and risk assessments.
• Coordinate safety-related activities with external suppliers and customers.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure that safety goals are achieved.
• Ensure that safety documentation is complete and up to date.

Inclusion statement

At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.

How to apply

Deadline to submit your application is 20th of August. At Aurobay, we prioritize work-life balance and understand the importance of vacation. Our team is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, and we may respond to your application after we return. We kindly encourage you to relax and enjoy your own downtime, knowing that we appreciate the significance of unwinding. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to connecting with you soon!
Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.

We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!

Questions

If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Arnes Duzel, arnes.duzel@aurobay.com.

For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com.

Questions concerning trade union:

Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com, tel +46734630172

Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com tel +46733333801

Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com, tel +46708219331

IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com Tel. +46 733 333 764

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB (org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com

Arbetsplats
Aurobay

Kontakt
Arnes Duzel
arnes.duzel@aurobay.com

Jobbnummer
7963877

