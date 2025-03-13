System Owner
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-03-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to be challenged by taking on a leading role in the development of our future powertrains?
Do you have the drive to be the main responsible person for bringing a control system into production?
We are expanding and need more people to deliver on our promised transformation towards a sustainable transport system.
About Us
The group Powertrain System Software is responsible for the combined delivery of the powertrain systems which combines input from approximately 200 engineers working on SW and HW. We are 10 engineers taking this role and we work across all of Scania including development, production, purchasing and aftermarket to coordinate our deliveries. The group also takes on the leading role in development of control systems at suppliers and making sure that these systems are integrated with the complete control system of our trucks and busses.
What we do
In the position as system owner you will coordinate, configure, and quality assure the deliveries on a system level. The system owner is the main contact of the system for the SW development teams at the department as well as the rest of R&D and other stakeholders at Scania. In case of a system developed together with a supplier, the systems owner also leads the technical contacts with the supplier.
Challenges ahead includes controlling complex mechatronic systems which needs to fulfill safety and cyber security requirements in the context of continuously delivering software to our connected vehicles. Our field of responsibility is growing and we will expand our teams even more moving forward.
Our future products and services have to be developed with a strong customer centric approach and in a collaborative environment where many of our challenges are solved cross-functional and together with partners and customers on a global level. Hence, we advocate an agile way of working where both the individual as well as the team will have a great impact on the end product.
Who you are
We are looking for people with experience from software development, software testing and real time systems development that has an urge to lead and structure the work of others, inspire development and be a central figure in our development.
We are looking for people who want to drive real change and share Scania 's commitment to develop a world class powertrain.
You have an academic degree within an engineering or similar.
We Offer
As a member of our team you will experience fun and helpful colleagues and a management with a servant leadership focus making sure you have what you need to help us drive the shift. We strive continuously develop our personnel both with internal and external competences and offer a flexible way of working.
We can offer you Scania Job Express, a direct bus that runs between Stockholm and Södertälje, and other benefits such as an option to sign an agreement for an employee car, flexible working hours, lunch benefits at reduced prices and much more.
Contact
For further questions about this position please contact Johan Carlsson, johan.carlsson@scania.com
or +46855350401 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9220660