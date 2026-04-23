System Owner
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: System Owner
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
As a System Owner in the sensor and embedded systems domain you enjoy take ownership of complex system challenges from concept to delivery. You are collaborative, structured, and are driven by execution-oriented technical engagement.
Your typical tasks:
Define system scope, architecture, and interfaces within the AD solution
Coordinate development, testing, and verification across HW, SW, diagnostics, calibration, and vehicle integration
Ensure compliance with functional safety, quality, and cybersecurity requirements
Act as main interface towards function owners, component owner, safety roles, suppliers, production, and aftermarket
Ensure readiness for industrialization, service, and long-term lifecycle support
If you don't check every box but believe you can grow into the role, we still encourage you to apply - the right mindset and potential matter most.
Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D and Scania R&D (BID) are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Who You Are
You are a passionate and innovative designer eager to develop, grow and contribute in a fast-paced environment. As person you are self-organized and a problem-solver who thrives in enabling others through technology.
To be successful in this role, you likely have:
Bachelor or Master's degree in engineering (or equivalent qualification).
Strong understanding of embedded systems and vehicle system architecture - experience in sensor development, signal processing, or similar areas is considered a strong merit.
Experience in system ownership, technical leadership, or cross-functional coordination
Interest in agile system development.
Are fluent in English, Swedish is a plus.
If this description resonates with you, and you recognize yourself in many of these qualities, we welcome your unique perspective and encourage you to apply.
The following expertise and skills are merits:
Familiar with Computer Networks and Ethernet communication protocol
Knowledge of embedded software development
Driver license B, C
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Our team consist in 16 talented colleagues within Platform Engineering, working at the heart of TRATON's journey toward safety and smarter transport through advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies. Our mission is to turn cutting-edge sensing ideas into reliable, scalable solutions that make a real difference on the road.
We work with a variety of sensor technologies - such as radar, LiDAR, cameras, and more - and collaborate closely with experts in areas like sensor fusion, localization, and computing platforms. What connects us is curiosity, teamwork, and a shared passion for technology that moves the world forward.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9872675