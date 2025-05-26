System engineer for Scania Special Vehicles
2025-05-26
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
About the Role
Scania's Special Vehicles division is dedicated to developing customized transport solutions for Defense and Civilian applications. Our System and Software group plays a central role in integrating unique customer requirements into Scania's electronic architecture and ensuring robust, high-performance functionality.
This position offers an excellent opportunity to gain a broad understanding of Scania's complete vehicle electronic architecture and system landscape, as well as a deep insight into the full software lifecycle within Scania and Traton - from idea and concept, through development, production, and into the after-sales phase. You will also gain valuable exposure to real-world customer needs, as many of the solutions we develop are based directly on customer requests and operational requirements.
Your Responsibilities
Analyze and implement special customer requirements within Scania's electronic architecture.
Lead and coordinate complex assignments across multiple systems and teams.
Develop and maintain specialized functions for defense and special vehicles.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to ensure seamless system integration.
Investigate and resolve system and software deviations occurring in field operations and production, identifying root causes and supporting corrective actions.
Evaluate the technical feasibility of after-sales rebuilds, ensuring compatibility from both a system and software perspective.
Act as a key contact between internal teams and external stakeholders to translate customer needs into technical solutions.
Your Profile
We are looking for a system engineer with a strong technical background and the ability to see the big picture. You should have experience with programming in C and C++, a basic understanding of embedded software development, and the ability to interpret customer requests and propose solutions. You should have an entrepreneurial spirit, taking initiative and responsibility for your work.
For this position, we also imagine that you have:
Experience with the automotive software development lifecycle and embedded systems.
Proficient in both Swedish and English, with strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to lead complex technical assignments and coordinate across multiple domains.
Strong systems thinking with the ability to see the big picture and dive into technical details.
Experience in export control regulations or familiarity with Scania vehicle systems is an advantage.
Familiarity with automotive cyber security (ISO 21434) and automotive functional safety (ISO 26262) is highly desirable.
Curious, structured, and motivated to learn continuously in a dynamic environment.
What We Offer
A unique opportunity to learn the complete vehicle and software development process, from concept to customer delivery and beyond.
A collaborative and inclusive work culture that values innovation and initiative.
Access to Scania's broad range of professional training and development programs.
Flexible working conditions and a commitment to supporting work-life balance.
The chance to contribute to cutting-edge solutions for specialized vehicles.
Meet Your Future Manager
As your future manager, I believe in clarity, collaboration, and trust. My goal is to create an environment where every team member feels empowered to grow, contribute, and take ownership. I talk a lot about entrepreneurship with my employees-encouraging a mindset where we proactively seek opportunities, challenge the status quo, and drive ideas from concept to implementation. I value engagement highly, and I see it as the foundation for both team performance and individual satisfaction.
In the System and Software group, we work closely together and support one another while also fostering independent thinking and technical depth. You'll find our group to be technically driven, customer-focused, and collaborative-where everyone has a voice and a real opportunity to shape both what we do and how we do it.
Application
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to the development of specialized transport solutions, we encourage you to apply.
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-05. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Head of System and Software: murilo.mascarenhas@scania.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05
