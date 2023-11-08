System Engineer Electrical - Development & Standard
Electrical System Engineer, Development & Standard
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for ambitious Design/Development Electrical Engineer who can ignite change and has the desire and skills to energize society and make tomorrow different today!
This is an exciting time at Siemens Energy, and we intend to play our part in leading the energy transformation through the development of greener products that support the decarbonization of oil and gas operations, and products that can be diversified into new energy markets.
The success of our business depends on our people and this position represents an opportunity to join a thriving environment.
You will be part of a vibrant workforce and will be involved in all aspects of bringing new products to market, from the initial concept through to product launch.
How You'll Make an Impact
Your principal role will be to provide technical support to product development projects on different varied tasks in some of the areas Generator, Low voltage, Control Equipment or Electrical installation. This role covers conceptual and detail design, prototyping, analysis, qualification, and production support including the generation of associated documentation.
* Produce calculations and documentation to support the design solutions.
* Manage work in accordance with project cost, timescale, and quality targets.
* Present at technical review and generate design reports.
* Capable of following direction and adjusting to priority changes to meet schedule milestones.
* Ensure all tasks are performed in compliance with the departmental processes for technical scope control, quality, and health & safety.
* Support the continuous development of our department by helping identify: Process errors and fixes, Process improvement opportunities, Equipment improvement suggestions and relevant training opportunities/suggestions.
What You Bring
* A strong electrical engineering background.
* Strong work ethic, able to work of own initiative and ability to be proactive.
* Professional and self-motivated Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
* Happy to challenge assumptions and generate imaginative and innovative ideas.
* Conversant with standard software packages i.e. Teamcenter and Microsoft Office.
* Working expiries in some of tools, Comos/Autocad/E-plan etc.
* Meritorus if you have knowledge or familiar with: Hazardous area and Intrinsically circuit calculation, components installed in Hazardous area or/and worked with different standards, IEC/IECEx/UL/CSA ect
About the Team
We are approximately 25 people in the team, and we solve the team challenges together "all for one and one for all"!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
