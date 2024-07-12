System Engineer Diagnostics
2024-07-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
System Engineer - Diagnostics
Let's create the future together.
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and can carry it out. At Volvo Cars our purpose is to provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. Do you want to be part of creating a safe, reliable, and secure software platform for our future Volvo models?
This is us.
Volvo Cars has an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the Department of Core System Software, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next-generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advanced active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create safe, reliable, and secure software that serves as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for a Diagnostic System Engineer at a High-Performance Platform for our diagnostic teams.
What you 'll do?
In our part of the R&D, we develop the base software for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications. Our teams work in an agile manner to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX, Rust and other modern technologies.
In this team, we develop the Diagnostic communication stack for our Core Platform. It includes DoIP gateway, CAN gateway, ODB/UDS services, diagnostic firewall, interfaces to customer application diagnostics and diagnostic monitors. A typical workday can consist of system test development, requirement management, system design, and more.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you are a highly skilled system engineer with several years of experience working with diagnostics in automotive. You are a genuine problem solver with a positive and solution-oriented mindset. You are known to be a team player, you are curious, have a great ability to learn. You embrace the agile principles, and you have a continuous improvement mindset. We would also like to see that you have a good understanding and experience of ISO14229.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of the following areas:
• Diagnostics standards (ISO14229, ISO17987, ISO15765, ISO13400 and SAE-J2012).
• Requirement Engineering
• Test and verification engineering
What do we offer?
Everything we do starts with people, and we want to be the employer of choice where people make a difference. We encourage and support our people to a happy and healthy lifestyle - whether mental, physical, or social wellbeing. Therefore, we invest in our facilities, providing excellent collaboration areas, offering both proactive health benefits and a safe working environment, and we drive an inclusive working culture where our teams have fun every day.
You will be offered possibilities to develop your competence and you will have possibilities to grow your contributions in our organization over time.
Location: Gothenburg
Want to know more? We hope so.
We'd love to receive and review your application. To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
