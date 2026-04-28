System Engineer
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2026-04-28
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Job Title: System Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a System Engineer within ICE Controls at Volvo Construction Equipment, you'll be at the forefront of developing the mechatronic powertrain system, focusing primarily on engine control functionality. You'll play a key role in shaping the power sources of tomorrow, including diesel, alternative fuels, and hybrid technologies. You will be involved throughout the full development lifecycle, including architecture, design, requirement definition, implementation, and testing both in rigs and machines.
Your daily work includes:
• Defining and developing control algorithms for mechatronic systems
• Translating stakeholders into robust control system requirements
• Driving system architecture, design, and requirement specification
• Integrating sensors, actuators, and ECUs into our system architecture
• Managing calibration, diagnostics, and functional safety aspects
• Supporting risk assessments like FMEAs and cybersecurity analyses (TARA2, CRA)
• Owning interfaces between internal control units, including HMI, CAN communication, and power management
• Implementing and verifying solutions through testing in both test rigs and machines
You will also contribute to building the roadmap for future sustainable power solutions, a journey towards zero emissions in construction machinery.
Your Future Team
You'll join a diverse and collaborative team within the ICE Controls unit of Volvo CE's Powertrain organization. We're a global group working on the development and integration of control systems for off-road engines and future power sources across a range of machines, including articulated haulers, excavators, and wheel loaders.
We value:
• Openness to innovation
• Team-based decision-making
• A high standard of technical excellence
• A strong belief in our shared responsibility for the planet
• Together, we're developing the best off-road power solutions in the world and having fun while doing it.
Who Are You?
You're passionate about sustainable technology and want your skills to contribute to a fossil-free future. You enjoy problem-solving in complex systems and thrive when working across disciplines.
We believe you have:
• M.Sc. in Electronics or Mechatronics
• Solid experience in SW/Electronics and embedded systems
• A background in systems engineering, model-based development, and control theory
• Experience in or a willingness to learn about functional safety, CAN communication, and system integration
• Most importantly, you're a team player who enjoys learning, collaborating, and challenging the status quo.
What's In It for You?
• A global, innovative, and purpose-driven workplace
• Opportunities to grow within one of the world's leading construction equipment companies
• A chance to work on cutting-edge technology that contributes to climate goals
• A supportive team culture where your ideas and voice matter
• Great flexibility, personal development support, and access to Volvo's internal career network
• At Volvo CE, you won't just build your career - you'll help build the future.
Ready for the next move?
Join us in developing the next generation of sustainable powertrain systems. If you're looking for a meaningful challenge and want to use your skills to make a real impact, we want to hear from you. Apply today and be a part of shaping the fossil-free construction industry of tomorrow.
Last day for apply: 17th of May
Hiring Manager: Marino Mirkovic, Head of ICE Controls, marino.mirkovic@volvo.com
Recruiter: Kajsa Björkman, kajsa.bjorkman@volvo.com
Location: Eskilstuna
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9879362