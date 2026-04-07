System engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Solna
2026-04-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
About the position: A snapshot of your day:
Electrical Engineering are responsible for creating the customer specific electrical designs and all the electrical documentation for customer projects on our Medium Gas Turbine segment. Within Control Equipment and Measurement (CEM) we work with the design of the control cabinets. This includes layouts, component lists, circuit diagrams, internal wiring/cables, network map, signal exchange list and fuse lists, all in close collaboration with our control department and the rest of the electrical department.
Together with your colleagues, you work on customer order projects, ensuring the customer requirements are met in both design and documentation.
You will act as support for both the assembly and Site and the work also includes some contact with subcontractors, purchasing and the sales organization. Together, we operate in different interfaces where we are expected to be active and open to change and development.
As part of your work within the projects, you will also attend the workshop to support the projects through the complete assembly.
This consultant position is located in Finspång and you will be employed by Randstad AB in Norrköping
Responsibilities
About the team:
Electrical Systems contains of 5 teams, 4 teams within electrical engineering and 1 team of Project Lead Engineers. We handle all electrical installation, from high voltage to low voltage, start motors, electrical installation and local equipment rooms for control and measurements. You will be part of a team consisting of about 20 people. We are a group that cherishes community and good cooperation. We focus on diversity and welcome dissidents to constantly further develop our way of working.
Qualifications
About the candidate/Skills: What you bring:
• You have a relevant education within electrical engineering and have several years of experience in the field.
• You have experience with SPHA or other relevant I/O solutions
• You have Experience some electrical CAD programs and have worked with layouts and circuit diagrams.
• Previous experience of our product line and other power generation products are highly valued.
• You communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing.
About the candidate/Characteristics:
• You have good communication skills and appreciate cooperation with others.
• You are driven and take active responsibility for planning your time and work.
• You have the ability to work well in a team, taking responsibility for your progress and ensuring your team is up to speed with your progress. You ask for support when needed and help others as often as possible.
• You focus on Quality and Customer Satisfaction, ensuring that your work is delivered both in time and with highest possible standard.
• You care about your colleagues and respect everyone for who they are. You see the benefit of working in a diverse team and appreciate a broad network.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/80bdcce2-1fc1-4e54-a6af-5baed73aa7eb
Rättarvägen 3 (visa karta
)
169 03 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9839090