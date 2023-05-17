System Engineer
2023-05-17
System Engineer in Electromobility Application & Installation
Get ready to power up! The biggest technology shift within the automotive industry in decades has just begun. We want you to be a part of that journey together with us.
Role description:
Volvo Penta is now expanding the organization within the electromobility area. The role as System Engineer is a position within our Electromobility Application & Installation group where we support application and customer projects. This is a fantastic chance for you to create something new. We need your experience and eagerness to face exiting opportunities with new solutions.
Together with colleagues at Volvo Penta and within the Volvo Group, you will provide direction in driving this area from a Volvo Penta perspective. You will be involved in defining the application specific systems for our electromobility platform, that will be used both in marine and industrial applications worldwide.
Your focus areas within Application & Installation will be:
As a System Engineer you will be systemizing drivelines, both traction and low voltage, based on requirements from product planning and customers. You will define, plan, and execute component implementation through cross-functional coordination with the other teams in the Electromobility organization. You will also have an understanding of unique software functions for Volvo Penta 's Electromobility applications and follow up on deliveries, calibration and requirements.
Furthermore, you will work in close contact with the project management and support different parts of the organization such as Verification & Validation, Sales Engineering, Aftermarket etc. when setting up a new product. Working together with application engineers and customers during integration and testing phase to see the new product take shape will also be part of your responsibilities, as well as supporting on site in fault tracing and commissioning.
We believe this is you:
To be successful in this position you value customer relationships and understands that deadlines must be met. You have a genuine interest in technology and ability to see opportunities for complete product offerings. You work effectively in a multicultural company, dealing with both local and global stakeholders. In addition, you have strong self-management skills with a high level of energy, flexibility, and satisfaction from working in teams. Your strong networking and communication skills will be a great benefit to us.
For this position you are suggested to have a relevant university degree and some years of experience in the electromobility area as a System Engineer, preferably within the automotive industry. As this is a wide role, it is preferred that you have a general knowledge about full systems and drivelines rather than specific components. It is an extra merit if you have project management experience. It is however your personality and drive that are the most important assets.
This is us:
We are a group within the Electromobility organization of currently 11 people, containing both System Engineers and project managers, but also engineers focusing on wiring harnesses and test lab. The team is a mix of young and more experienced people, all highly motivated colleagues with different interests and hobbies, but with a sense of unity and inclusiveness. The team spirit is characterized by a sense of fun, and there is a lot of laughter in the office. Activities such as common lunches and after works are a regular element.
We are located at the Volvo Penta office in Lundby, Gothenburg where we have our home base. Volvo Penta are also offering a flexible hybrid work model where you can work up to two days per week at home when it suits the projects and your deliveries.
Are we the perfect match?
We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the interest to think outside the box. Willingness to change is the key to success and we strive towards using your curiosity and teamwork to find solutions. We are looking forward for your application!
We are interviewing for the position continuously.
If you have any further questions, please contact:
Björn Sjödahl, Hiring manager, +46739025370
