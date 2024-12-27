System Engineer - Observability
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
The position We are looking for someone to help establish the infrastructure behind Sweden's largest electronic medical records system.As a member of the IT Operations and Infrastructure team, you will be part of a team responsible for operating and maintaining the medical records system as a service to our customers. Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you We are looking for you who have analytical and technical skills and believe you are a team player, but you also have the capability to work with tasks independently. You have excellent communication skills and have no problem having several dialogues with different stakeholders simultaneously. We are looking for you that can perform full lifecycle engineering activities (design, develop, test, implement, maintain) for existing observability platform (Dynatrace) in an enterprise environment with on-premises and cloud-integrated systems/applications/infrastructure. We also expect you to proactively design strategies to gain real-time insights and identify potential issues before they escalate. To do that we believe you have a genuine interest in understanding the service we provide for our customers and how to identify improvements.
Requirements
Experience from working with Dynatrace to set up monitoring
Excellent understanding of how monitoring and event systems tie together
Experience and knowledge within data collection, analysis, and implementation to derive meaningful insights from various sources including metrics, events, logs, and traces.
Experience and knowledge within distributed systems including those with microservices and hybrid infrastructure (cloud/on-premises) to effectively design pipelines, build monitoring systems, and implement observability practices
Fluent in written and spoken English.
It's a bonus if you have
Knowledge of Grafana, Prometheus
Experience in OpenShift monitoring
Knowledge of NXLog
Knowledge of log aggregation tools like OpenSearch
Knowledge of Cambio applications and/or domain
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9081381