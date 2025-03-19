System Developer
2025-03-19
We are looking to expand our clients team with a skilled developer to enhance their integration team. The mission is to provide IT solutions for seamless information exchange between applications within our client and with external partners.
As a member of a larger integration team, you will contribute to creating software solutions that support the business operations across the organization.
Location: Lund, onsite.
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
Over 3 years of experience with C#
Over 3 years of experience working with Azure resources
Experience in CI/CD for Azure components using ARM or Bicep, as well as standard unit test frameworks
The ability to translate business requirements into solution design, configuration, and build, as well as determine estimates of effort
Experience working in agile environments
Knowledge of integration as a concept
Self-driven developer with a strong passion for software development
Proven ability to solve complex tasks and take pride in delivering high-quality work
Extensive experience in developing solutions using Microsoft Azure, including resources like storage, service bus, web apps, logic apps, and function apps
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and/or Dynamics 365 Sales is a significant advantage
Familiarity with agile principles and experience working in a DevOps team, taking full responsibility for deliveries
Valid EU work permit making you able to start working in Sweden right away
Professional level of English - both oral and written
Able to start in March/April
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Participate in requirements management, development, building, configuration, and unit testing of various solutions
Ensure solutions meet design documentation requirements, undergo peer reviews, and are well-documented
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must use the following button. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
Go to our website to apply.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on: sweden@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary.
Passionate about Engineering - RDT
At RDT, our primary focus is our PEOPLE. We support our employees in professional and individual development. With our flat hierarchy, commitment and values, which inspire them to do their best. We pursue our PEOPLE's work satisfaction and can guarantee highest quality, which leads to our second mission - our CLIENTS. We, our PEOPLE, provide engineering solutions that enable our customers to have a competitive advantage in efficiency, flexibility and costs.
Thanks to our PEOPLE, we have supplied the best engineering services since 2007 and offer the best and most flexible terms in the market for engineering services.
Be part of our missions and join RDT in Denmark and Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
215 37 MALMÖ
