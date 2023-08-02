System Developer
2023-08-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you believe that innovation is important and want to express your ideas? Do you like new technologies and consider vehicle electrification to be important and interesting? Would you like to work with a group of creative individuals with the attitude "everything can be solved"? Then you might be the person we are looking for in Electrical Systems within Concept Development!
Who are we?
Our team consists of creative engineers with broad expertise in programming, control systems, and electronics. Recruiting Manager André Claesson describes his leadership as follows:
"As a manager, my ambition is for the group to have fun and challenging tasks, where employees have the opportunity to learn a lot of new things and grow as individuals. I try to create the best possible conditions for their knowledge to be utilized in the best possible way. Participation, openness, and lack of prestige are important to me, as well as having fun at work!"
What do we do?
The group has a very broad field of work within mechatronics (SW, control systems, electronics) and works, among other things, on projects that develop concept vehicles/solutions for future transportation where there is a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and safety. The group also helps to investigate and develop technical solutions to allow Scania to quickly deliver early electrification solutions to our customers for testing.
As we continually receive more interesting and challenging assignments for the group, we need to strengthen them with one or more individuals to meet our delivery goals. Examples of interesting projects we have worked on include Scania NXT and Scania PXT.
Your mission
As a system developer in the group, you will have a very interesting, developing, and challenging job. You will be part of our team that works on technical concepts, prototype vehicles, and future transport solutions. The focus is on finding creative technical solutions that aim more toward the future than toward production solutions. As the group's technology area is very broad, you must have the desire and be prepared to learn new things that you do not already master. The tasks are very varied, and you will collaborate with many different groups within the company.
Who are you?
You are a curious engineer who wants to make a difference with at least a few years of relevant experience. As a person, you have the ability to zoom in and out of technical challenges while balancing needs and requirements. You can also argue for the solutions you find and choose. You have the ability to understand new technology and apply it. You are attentive and have an easy time creating trust. You should feel comfortable both tackling a challenge yourself and as part of a team. You are responsible and want to be an important puzzle piece in advancing our successful team.
You should..
• Have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechatronics, computer engineering, electronics, or other relevant fields, or equivalent work experience.
• Have experience in programming embedded systems.
• Have a driver's license (preferably experience driving heavy vehicles).
• Be able to fluently communicate in English, both in spoken and written forms. Additionally, if you're not already proficient in Swedish, you should be willing to learn it.
It is also a merit if you have experience in...
• Vehicle electrification
• Cloud
• IoT
If the role seems interesting to you but your previous experience doesn't perfectly match the qualifications in the job description, please apply anyway. What's important is that you're the right person and have a willingness to learn!
We offer
The opportunity to work with what may become tomorrow's products and/or services. We offer an open climate where everyone's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Although we are a relatively small group, we have a lot of experience and a wide range of responsibilities. We have great freedom to determine technical solutions as well as how we get things done. We also offer flexible working methods but also meet regularly to continue developing as a group.
Additional information
For questions about the position, you can contact recruiting manager André Claesson, at 070-6550398.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-08-27. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 14th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
