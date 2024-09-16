System Design Engineer HW/SW
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Assignment Description:
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a System Design Engineer HW/SW to join their journey in creating a world-class platform that will enable the delivery of Supplementary Restraint Systems (SRS) and sensors with integrated pedestrian protection.
You will be a member of one of their Scrum teams, which consists of both developers and test engineers. Depending on your skills and experience, you will have the opportunity to work on various design engineering features, including System, HW, and SW development. As a Software Engineer, your main responsibilities will include developing ECU software, leading and planning the necessary work, and reporting to management. Collaboration with other engineering departments, procurement, production, testing facilities, and other ARTs will be part of your daily activities. You will evaluate different technical solutions to ensure that vehicles meet high safety standards, handle hardware aspects, and follow release processes for the ART Protective Safety in general.
Safe Vehicle Automation Unit:
The Safe Vehicle Automation unit at our client's organization develops and delivers leading safety and autonomous driving technologies. This unit controls the vehicle's six degrees of freedom in the most energy-efficient way, creating a rewarding and confident driving and riding experience. Their mission includes developing and delivering Vehicle Motion and Control, ADAS, Highway Pilot, HPGNSS, and Protective Safety systems.
Within their ART (Agile Release Train) in Safe Vehicle Automation, a dedicated and skilled team of engineers is working on creating tomorrow's platform solutions for their vehicles. They deliver a platform with high-performance sensors enabling AD&ADAS, HPGNSS, and Protective Safety functionality. The development focus includes:
High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System (HPGNSS)
Supplementary Restraint Systems (SRS) and sensors with integrated pedestrian protection
Interfaces to support functions such as airbags, belt systems, battery disconnection, vehicle motion control, and related cloud services
Main Responsibilities:
Actively contribute as a member of the Scrum team.
Develop, align, and implement relevant requirements.
Lead technical reviews of the product as needed.
Manage supplier and quality lead activities.
Align and review product interfaces.
Participate in reviews of Design Validation Methods (DVMs).
Required Qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Electronics, Physics, or a similar field.
Experience in System/SW development within the automotive industry or related areas.
Experience in automotive development is beneficial.
Industry experience in SW and HW development.
Knowledge of requirements engineering (maintaining, updating, and releasing requirements).
Capability to work with SW architecture and understand SW design.
Understanding of topology software releases and integration.
Plus: Experience with SRS systems.
Plus: Familiarity with tools and protocols such as Ethernet, TCP/IP, and CAN.
Fluency in English (written and spoken), essential for working in an international team.
Swedish driver's license (B).
Desired Attributes:
A positive mindset and a team-oriented attitude.
Technically oriented with a strong interest in development and the automotive industry.
Enjoy being part of a team, thriving in a collaborative environment, and excelling at building networks across the organization.
Self-motivated and driven to achieve results in both individual work and team efforts.
Ability to independently develop, plan, conduct, and follow up on work towards objectives.
Dedication to technology, analysis, products, and customer satisfaction.
Strong communication and cooperation skills.
Curiosity and a continuous desire for new knowledge.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8903826