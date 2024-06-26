System Configuration-Senior Engineer

Qweza AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-06-26


Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities:
Configuration of the below-listed system from Scratch:
* Active Directory Configuration Policy Deployment Joining the system In the domain
Windows Security Update system (WSUS) patch Management:
* Implement patches while ensuring minimal disruption to operations.
* Configure Automatic Patching
McAfee - EPO Server:
* Server Configuration & Policy Deployment
* Adding end users to EPO
* Dashboard
* configuration
* MacAfee AV Epo
* Whitelisting
System Hardening Antivirus Protection:
* Whitelisting
* Denial of Installing new Exe and Related files
* Integrity control
* Change Control
* Application Control
* Data loss prevention
Backup & Recovery:
* Design and engineering a backup and recovery system to ensure ICS data integrity and availability in case of cyber incidents or system failures.
* Creating the policies and maintaining cyber incidents or system failures.
* Creating the policies and Maintaining Designing the Backup system
* Expert-level Product knowledge on
- Veritas Net Backup
- Acronis
- Veeam Backup & Replication

Qualification and Experience
* 4 to 6 Years of experience In Implementation of Cyber security with the listed systems.
* Previous experience in a similar OT field is an added advantage.
* Bachelor's Degree in Computer science, BCA , MCA
Good Communication Skills (Both Verbal and Writing-English)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: applications@qweza.se

