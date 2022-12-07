System Architect/Engineer
2022-12-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What will you do?
As System Architect within Software-in-loop Environments, you will be responsible for the architecture of our simulations platform, and you will drive the adoption of best practices in virtual software testing inside Volvo Cars. You will work closely with the Product Owner for the team, the Product Manager, and the development team. You will also enable collaboration between the team and other System Architects, Technical Experts and Product Owners to assist with decision-making and closing of strategical knowledge gaps. Depending on your interest, you will have the opportunity to be an active software developer in the team.
You and your skills
We believe that you have a university degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Data Engineering, Systems Control, Mechatronics, Physics, or similar. You have experience in developing software in an Agile team and have a proven ability to design and implement software architectures based on multiple stakeholder requirements. Previous experience with simulation and software testing is meritorious. You possess strong communication skills and enjoy working with networking. You are outgoing and find it easy to collaborate with others. You are curious and continuously search for new knowledge. Your English is fluent, both written and spoken, and you have a proven ability to communicate on different levels of technical detail.
