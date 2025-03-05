System Architect
2025-03-05
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location: Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Contribute as a system architect in all phases of development.
Leverage your broad and deep knowledge of both hardware and software to ensure seamless system integration.
Define requirements to ensure hardware, firmware and cloud solutions are seamlessly integrated into a well-functioning architecture.
Drive the system architecture.
Create system descriptions, test requirements and manage certification strategies.
Create, maintaine and supervice the different system architectures within Polarium including, Hardware, Software, Cloud infrastructure.
Participate foras that including affecting decisions.
Qualifications and experience:
A minimum of 5 years of documented experience in complex system design, including both hardware and software.
Proficiency in system architecture, firmware, and cloud solutions.
Experience in cyber security and its regulatory requirements.
Confidence in shifting from detailed analysis to a holistic perspective and clearly communicating concepts to engage the team.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to manage external contacts effectively.
A proactive, innovative problem-solving mindset and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Fluency in English (both oral and written).
Occasional travel is a part of this role
We offer
Bonus system
Wellness contribution
Pension
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
