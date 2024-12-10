System Architect - Propulsion System Controls
Polestar Performance AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity We are currently looking for our next System Architect within our Propulsion System Controls team. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, an interest in technology, and a desire to create the change we know is needed.
Your experience in System Architecture would be invaluable to us working with current designs to increase customer satisfaction.
This position is based at our locations in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities Propulsion System Controls team, within our Software department, is a team with a mission to deliver results which exceed the customers' expectations. You will be a part of a small but experienced team that handles all aspects of Propulsion control systems. We have complete responsibility for the software development but are also involved daily in cross functional system work together with other teams and suppliers. You will be working with experienced teams that design, develop and tune the complete chain of embedded software from the driver's inputs to final motor and brake torque. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
Act as the main engineering customer interface in all questions related to Base Software for the propulsion ECU
Participate in the cross functional system work including the definition of Software component architecture and associated interfaces
Participate in the System Design/Architecture activities
Ownership of the propulsion ECU BaseTech
The ideal candidate In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. You have a positive and innovative mindset and you're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized, and driven. You are a team player with excellent communication skills. In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree within electrical engineering or other similar area
Previous experience with AUTOSAR in particular Base Software
Previous experience with Basetech including CAN/LIN/Flexray knowledge
Previous experience with Matlab/Simulink as a function developer is advantageous
Previous experience with Geely/Zeekr platforms highly desirable
Experience with middleware
Understanding of UDS
Experience with SystemWeaver desirable
SW development lifecycle knowledge
Drivers license B
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
The Polestar journey is an electric one. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
9054489