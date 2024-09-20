System Application Consultant
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 1+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Consultant in Core System Application Integration (CSAI).
Are you interested in working as a consultant and contributing to building Core System Application Integration (CSAI) from the ground up? As a CSAI consultant, you'll have broad knowledge in both software and hardware integration, and you will work within a team where you can significantly influence your work.
Core System Application Integration (CSAI)
At CSAI, the team operates as a tight, agile unit focused on building test environments for new platforms and programs. They design hardware rigs while working on software and electronic integration, striving to maximize the value of testing. Their work is part of the Continuous Integration (CI) process, where the rigs provide vital system feedback that contributes to high-quality development and system robustness. The team's efforts enhance quality by automating integration and visualizing the status of the system under test.
They are now looking to strengthen their rig team, particularly in the area of test environment development. The role will involve designing new rigs, developing and maintaining CI infrastructure, and creating, writing, running, and analyzing automated tests for a newly developed platform in the Software & Electronic Platform organization.
Main Responsibilities:
As a consultant in the rig team, your key responsibilities will include:
Further development of test rigs and activities that enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI).
Working through the entire process, from designing test infrastructure to analyzing test results when HIL rigs are operational within the CI environment.
Developing toolchains for test automation and test cases to verify software using Python, Groovy scripting, and Vector CAPL.
Utilizing Ansible to orchestrate the rig park.
Continuously improving test automation processes and fault tracing for both hardware and software.
Gaining a broad understanding of the client's vehicle systems and electrical functions.
Qualifications:
Working knowledge of rig construction, onboarding, and fault tracing.
Expertise in developing electrical wiring diagrams (schematics) for rigs according to hardware specifications.
Experience working with automated test systems in Vector.
Ability to design proof of concept for developing new rigs.
Proficiency with Ansible, Python programming, or CAPL.
Experience in testing within a CI context.
Experience working in a large-scale software company.
Have several years of experience in test/rig development and rig automation.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Experience working with version control and revision control systems (e.g., Git).
Knowledge of Jenkins or similar automation tools.
Experience with Agile development processes (e.g., Scrum).
Cisco networking knowledge or equivalent.
Familiarity with Linux systems.
Desired Attributes:
Have a genuine interest in combining hardware and software.
Be committed to continuously improving products by analyzing fault slips and focusing on product stability and robustness within CI flow.
Take an active role in test activities, enjoy influencing processes, and take pride in both individual and team achievements.
Enjoy teamwork, be proactive, creative, driven, well-organized, and take responsibility for problem-solving within the team.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8912007