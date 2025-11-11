System Analyst
2025-11-11
System Analyst (IT) - Tecvinson AB - Malmö
About Us
Tecvinson AB is a Malmö-based technology company specializing in digital solutions, product development, and IT consultancy. We deliver innovative software and integration services while supporting clients with system modernization, automation, and data-driven transformation.
Role Overview
We are looking for a System Analyst with strong analytical and problem-solving skills to join our growing team. You will work closely with developers, product owners, and business stakeholders to analyze system requirements, design solutions, and ensure smooth integration between technical and business needs.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze business processes and translate them into functional and technical requirements.
Collaborate with development teams to define system specifications.
Create documentation (use cases, data flows, system diagrams, etc.).
Support testing and quality assurance to validate solutions.
Identify opportunities for system improvements and automation.
Requirements
Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Experience in system or business analysis within IT projects.
Strong understanding of databases, APIs, and software lifecycle.
Excellent communication and documentation skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Analytical mindset and attention to detail.
We Offer
Collaborative, innovative environment.
Opportunities for growth in product and system development.
Hybrid/flexible working arrangement.
Location: Malmö
Employment Type: Full-time or part-time
Start Date: As soon as possible
How to Apply:
Send your CV and a short motivation to hr@tecvinson.com
with the subject line "System Analyst Application - Malmö."
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28
Email
E-post: hr@tecvinson.com Omfattning
