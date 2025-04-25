System Administrator OneStream - Cibes Lift Group
Join our global tech journey where finance meets smart systems - and no day is ever the same.
Are you the kind of person who enjoys making systems run smoothly behind the scenes while keeping users happy and informed? Do you like the idea of combining tech with finance in a collaborative, international setting? Then you might be just who we're looking for.
At Cibes Lift Group, we're on an exciting digital journey and we're now looking for a System Administrator for OneStream to join our Global IT team. You'll be working primarily in close collaboration with our Group Finance team, as well as with our system owner and end-users, to ensure our OneStream platform remains secure, up-to-date, and user-friendly.
This is a hands-on role where you'll be responsible for everything from user support and security access to system maintenance and bug hunting. You'll be part of a friendly and down-to-earth team that believes in sharing knowledge, helping each other out and having a bit of fun while we work.
What you'll be doing
You'll make sure our OneStream platform is always in great shape - stable, secure, and up-to-date. - that means planning updates, solving issues, answering user questions and supporting our global finance community. You'll also be involved in projects like system upgrades, automation and process improvements, and you'll help with documentation and training, so everyone knows how to get the most out of the system.
What we think you'll bring
Maybe you've been working in system admin for a couple of years, or maybe you come from a finance background and have experience working with tools like OneStream. What's most important is that you're curious, structured, a bit tech-savvy, and that you enjoy problem-solving and helping others.
We also hope you:
Are a good communicator, and enjoy working with people from different parts of the business
Feel comfortable working in English, written and spoken
Like being part of a team, but can also manage your own time and tasks
Are proactive, organized and not afraid to take initiative
What we offer
You'll be joining a global company that's growing and evolving. We offer a hybrid way of working, lots of opportunities to learn new things, and a supportive team where your input and ideas matter. This is a great chance to grow in a role that sits at the intersection of IT and finance - and to make a real impact on how we work globally.
Curious? We'd love to hear from you!
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, Poland, China, and USA. In 2023 the Group had approximately 1635 employees and a revenue of 3,6 billion SEK.
