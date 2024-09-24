System Administrator/IT Operations Technician, Linux - Linköping
About the Job:
We are looking for a tech-savvy problem solver with in-depth expertise in troubleshooting and Linux. The role makes high demands on safety thinking and responsibility, and you will work with requirements and system design both independently and in a team.
Areas of responsibility:
• Troubleshooting and maintenance of Linux systems Design and implementation of system solutions Ansible deployment and building of Linux installation media
• Management of larger network solutions and IP planning IT security, including firewall configuration and security policies.
Qualifications:
• At least 3 years of experience as a System Administrator or IT Operations Technician Solid experience with Linux systems, especially Red Hat Experience with Linux systems and services.
• Knowledge of Ansible and building installation media for Linux Experience with larger network solutions and IP planning Competence in IT security, including firewall configuration and security policies.
• Fluent Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Other Information:
• Location: Linköping
• Form of work: Only on site
• Assignment period: At least 12 months, with the possibility of extension.
• Start: After an approved register check
Requirements:
• Swedish citizenship and approved security clearance
• To succeed in this role, you should be structured, take responsibility and have a strong safety mindset.
• Good communication skills in both Swedish and English are essential.
Does this sound like something to you? Submit your application as soon as possible!
Do you have what it takes to succeed in the dynamic IT consulting world? VIPAS AB, a growing company, proudly invites you to start your next engaging project as our new colleague.
About VIPAS:
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, this is exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver customized solutions using advanced technologies such as Java and Python. Our team is well versed in software development, DevOps and engineering, with years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, guiding your organization through the landscape of modern technology adoption, ensuring that every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Why work with us? Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, in line with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Working with us provides opportunities in various industries, giving you flexibility and growth. If you are driven and eager to face new challenges, become part of the VIPAS family. You will be part of an innovative team driving the future in the telecom, automotive, retail and banking sectors. If you are ready to take on challenging projects and develop in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply now! Do not hesitate to contact me at shivani@vipas.se
or call me on +46 727635140
Please note: Please only apply if you have a Swedish permanent residence permit/citizenship or work permit in Sweden. How do you apply? Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation at VIPAS AB!
