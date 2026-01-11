System Administrator
codedecode / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos codedecode i Göteborg
Role name:
System Administrator
Role Description:
Configure and manage Azure services, including resource groups, virtual networks, storage accounts, and identity management.Implement and maintain Azure Active Directory (AAD) for user and group administration, including role-based access control (RBAC).Design, deploy, and manage Power Platform solutions (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) integrated with Azure services.Monitor and optimize system performance, security, and compliance within Azure, On premise and Power Platform environmentsCollaborate with cross-functional teams to support application development and deployment.Maintain documentation for configurations, policies, and procedures.
Competencies:
Digital : Microsoft Azure
Experience (Years):
8-10
Language: Swedish
Essential Skills:
We are seeking an experienced Azure Configurator with strong skills in Microsoft Power Platform and User Administration to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for configuring, managing, and optimizing Azure environments, ensuring seamless integration with Power Platform solutions, and maintaining secure and efficient user access across systems.
Desirable Skills:
We are seeking an experienced Azure Configurator with strong skills in Microsoft Power Platform and User Administration to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for configuring, managing, and optimizing Azure environments, ensuring seamless integration with Power Platform solutions, and maintaining secure and efficient user access across systems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
E-post: Info@codedecode.nu Arbetsgivare codedecode
Västra Andersgårdsgatan 12 Lgh 1106 (visa karta
)
417 10 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9677297