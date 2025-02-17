Swka - Energy Management
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What Do We Offer?
Charging is a fast-evolving area within electric vehicles and a key part in making electric cars more accessible to a larger customer base. Volvo Cars are determined to achieve this, not only by offering fast charging speeds, but also by developing solutions for Smart Charging and sophisticated communication strategies towards the electric grid. The Energy Management department at Volvo Cars works with the latest available technology to be at the forefront of the technological shift to electric vehicles.
What Will You Do?
As Software Component Responsible (SWKA), you will belong to the SW Integration & Release team within Energy Management
The team is responsible for ensuring that quality-assured software is delivered to the programs on time. You will be the main interface towards both the supplier and the project management. For most software-related topics, you will be the main point of contact within the department. You will be managing the coordinating of various activities and deliveries required to meet the software releases. This includes for example to manage and coordinate deliveries of requirement specifications, deliveries of supplier and in-house SW's and testing/verifications.
This position provides an excellent opportunity to use your technical skills as well as developing your abilities as project leader.
Do You Fit the Profile?
We are looking for a person with a Master or Bachelor of Science within engineering. You should have a technical interest and experience of working with project management, software development, software testing, or software design.
We want to see that you are organized, have great social skills, and can communicate well both verbally and in written format.
This role requires that you are comfortable with taking initiative and have an analytic mind.
You need to have strong English language skills, both verbally and in writing.
It is meritorious if you have experience in the following areas:
* Software team leader
* Project Management
* Model Based Development (MBD)
* Managing system requirements
* On-Board Charger functionality
* DC/DC converter functionality
* Charging standards: AC, CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, ChaoJi
* AUTOSAR architecture and development
* Experience from Volvo Car Corporation R&D
How to Learn More and Apply
Does this sound like your new challenge?
Interviews will be held continuously so please register your profile and attach your application as soon as possible.
Your application should include CV and Cover letter written in English. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
For questions about the position please contact manager Jennie Liew.jennie.liew@volvocars.com
