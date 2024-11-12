SW Developer (755862)
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The Developer role at Ericsson is a multifaceted position encompassing a broad range of responsibilities, from requirement analysis and system design, through to product documentation and PLM support. Our developers are instrumental in the creation and maintenance of various components, systems, and solutions within our product portfolio. Collaborating in accordance with the Ericsson Product Development Principles, our developers are champions of innovation, utilizing their unique skill sets across all stages of the development lifecycle. Ericsson presents an exciting platform to showcase your expertise and foster professional growth. This robust role promises diverse tasks and great influence in shaping our technology solutions. To learn more about the specific governance and responsibilities, please follow this read more
What you will do:
• Actively participate in all development activities, such as requirement analysis, system, architecture, hardware and software design.
• Collaborate in the integration, verification, and simulation processes for optimal product development.
• Contribute to the designing of tools and support for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
• Play a role in creating comprehensive product documentation.
• Adhere to Ericsson's Product Development Principles throughout the development process.
• Take on additional responsibilities and duties as detailed in the position-specific job description.
The skills you bring:
• CEE10 Design DGS.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills.
• SDI3 Integration.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Innovation and Creativity.
• Google GCP.
• AWS Public Cloud.
• Azure Public Cloud.
• AWS Outpost.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
