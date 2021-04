SVP Chief Digital Officer Volvo Penta - Volvo Business Services AB - Chefsjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08As SVP Chief Digital Officer, you are responsible for leading Volvo Penta digital transformation to achieve the organization's strategic goals. As a member of the Executive Management Team, the CDO enable innovation, drive growth and strategic renewal by transforming Volvo Penta's traditional analog businesses into digital ones, with a special focus on creating new value through the smart use of digital platforms, technologies, services, and processes, while closely monitoring external opportunities and global trends.Volvo Penta aspires to be an organization that leads with a digital focus in all we do and efficiently managing our businesses processes. As an established digital leader, the CDO will have the skills to influence at every level, imparting your digital knowledge and skills in a constructive, empowering, and collaborative way; you will be the driving force behind our organization's digital transformation.On a Volvo Group dimension, you are responsible for articulating the digital journey of Volvo Penta, and its alignment to the Volvo Group digital transformation, led by the Volvo Group CDO. You are part of the Volvo Group Digital & IT Executive Leadership Team. You are a key contributor & thought leader within the overarching Volvo Group digital transformation.The CDO will bring extensive experience in the digital space, a combination of focus and agility, and the ability to drive teams, processes, and technology change in a dynamic and complex operating environment.DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIESInteracts and collaborates closely with Volvo Penta Management Team to create a digital vision and strategy for the organization, and to identify the opportunities for differentiating digital capabilities and solutionsLeads the creation of a digital roadmap to advance that vision and strategy for core business processes while remaining aligned with the Volvo Group architecture roadmap and technology platformsArticulates the digital journey of Volvo Penta, and its alignment to the Volvo Group Digital TransformationGuarantee Volvo Penta core processes and management & support daily operation processes are aligned and work together in order to deliver value for our different customers and stakeholdersBuilds and maintain a good business acumen within the Volvo Group as well market as peers and act as a strong sponsor for increasing digital literacy of the organizationActs as a champion and change agent in leading the organizational changes required to create and sustain enterprise wide digital capabilitiesQUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCEThe CDO is not only a digital & IT expert, but also a seasoned general manager. As the role enables the Digital Transformation of Volvo Penta, you will be responsible for the adoption of digital technologies across our entire business. We expect you to be an agile executive leader with entrepreneurial mindset and a strong desire to bring out the best in people; using strengths of diversity and inclusion to develop talents; enabling the organization to continue putting customer experience first and leverage data as a strategic asset.A minimum of 10 years of global leadership positions including at least 5 years of experience in digital strategy. Prior experience in automotive and service industries is a plusProven track-record in leading IT organizations and a successful organization-wide digital transformationLead and develop team members to secure a high performing team. Being a source of inspiration and a role model for colleagues. Attract digital talentsDeep understanding of the evolving digital world on both the product centricity and lean traditional ITExperience working successfully with Executive management as well as in matrix IT environments with multiple internal interfaces and external partnersMission-driven, passionate about business and DigitalizationStrong strategic and analytical skills, including financial analysisVolvo Penta cooperates with Maquire in this recruitment. We welcome your application at maquire.se until 25th of April. If you have any questions, please contact Birgitta Ödman + 46 763 38 87 77 birgitta.odman@maquire.se 2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25Volvo Business Services AB5678826