Sushi Chef Wanted

No Leftovers AB / Kockjobb / Jönköping
2025-05-04


Visa alla kockjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö, Vaggeryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos No Leftovers AB i Jönköping, Nässjö, Eksjö, Värnamo, Växjö eller i hela Sverige

A well-established sushi restaurant group in southern Sweden is looking for a talented and motivated sushi chef to join our professional kitchen team. We focus on quality, speed, and teamwork.

We offer:
Full-time permanent employment
Competitive salary
A supportive and experienced team
Career development opportunities
Help with accommodation if needed

Apply now:

Send your CV and a short personal introduction to:
ashor@sushiheroes.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03
E-post: Ashor@sushiheroes.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
No Leftovers AB (org.nr 559149-7507)

Jobbnummer
9318046

Prenumerera på jobb från No Leftovers AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos No Leftovers AB: