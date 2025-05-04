Sushi Chef Wanted
A well-established sushi restaurant group in southern Sweden is looking for a talented and motivated sushi chef to join our professional kitchen team. We focus on quality, speed, and teamwork.
We offer:
Full-time permanent employment
Competitive salary
A supportive and experienced team
Career development opportunities
Help with accommodation if needed
Apply now:
Send your CV and a short personal introduction to: ashor@sushiheroes.se
