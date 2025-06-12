Support Engineer-SGT 800
2025-06-12
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Product Support Engineer, you will tackle a wide range of technical questions covering the entire gas turbine. You will be part of a dedicated team of experienced colleagues, that together will handle sophisticated technical issues related to our SGT-800.
For this position you will have main focus on analysis and support related to the operation of the gas turbine but also covering mechanical aspects and details.
On a typical day, you might perform analysis of operational data to support decision for continued site inspection for a forced outage inspection in the morning, and in the afternoon, participate in a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) team meeting to identify potential hypotheses for a root cause.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Technical Support: Provide expert support and recommendations for complex operational issues, site findings, and technical challenges related to the SGT-800.
* Site Assessments: Prepare detailed instructions for qualified site assessments to facilitate fact-finding and rectifications.
* Investigations: Conduct thorough technical investigations by analysing site findings and operational data to determine the cause of issues and propose recommendations, in collaboration with the product support team and R&D engineering.
* Customer Communication: Develop communication materials for customers and participate in customer meetings to discuss technical issues and solutions.
* Root Cause Analysis: Be an integral part of the RCA team, investigating the root causes of major issues. Be responsible for performing analysis of operational data and support with knowledge within the area.
* Continuous Improvement: Contribute to continuous improvements within the technical support area, enhancing instructions and methodologies. Provide feedback for continued improvements of the remote diagnostic services for SGT-800.
* Professional Development: Expand your knowledge of different areas operational, control & logic and mechanical for different versions of the SGT-800 gas turbine and improve your communication skills both internally and with customers.
What You Bring
* Technical Expertise: Knowledge and experience from operation of gas turbines, gained through engineering, field service work, technical support, or similar roles.
* Educational Background: A technical degree (Bachelor's or M.Sc.) in engineering, or equivalent knowledge from work experience.
* Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to derive recommendations based on your expertise, team support, and a network of experts across various disciplines.
* Learning Mindset: Eager to learn and motivated by the challenge of solving technical questions and issues.
* Customer Focus: An approach dedicated to customers, motivated to effectively address technical issues to meet customer expectations.
* Communication Skills: Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
About the Team
You will be part of our SGT-800 Product Support Team that consists of 14 people, with the growing fleet we are now expanding the team with an additional support engineer.
We work with both proactive and reactive support to ensure a high product reliability and customer satisfaction thru the whole product life cycle.
In the team we have persons with long experience from our gas turbines. We have a continuously open dialog about ongoing tasks and support each other to find a good and reliable solution for our customers.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation. Ersättning
