Join Telavox as a Support Agent
At Telavox, we're looking for a Support Agent to be our customers' first point of contact, helping them with technical and financial inquiries while ensuring every issue is handled efficiently and professionally. Our customers range from small companies with 10 employees to our largest Enterprise clients, which means that the cases and questions from customers vary a lot.
If you enjoy troubleshooting, owning customer dialogues, and working in a dynamic environment, this role is for you!
The location of the role will be at our new, vibrant office, Gjuteriet, in Västra Hamnen, Malmö, where you'll join a team of dedicated support Agents. We work closely together, share knowledge, and continuously develop our skills to deliver top service!
About the job
As a Support Agent, you will ensure our customers maximize the benefits of Telavox's services. Your primary responsibility will be to provide first-line technical and financial support via phone and email, solve non-complex issues at first contact, and escalate when needed. Your focus will be on problem-solving, ownership, and customer satisfaction, ensuring all cases are documented and resolved professionally within service levels.
A typical day in this role involves:
Handling incoming customer requests via phone and email, resolving non-complex issues on the first contact
Responding to tickets within 8 working hours and ensuring professional case documentation
Driving escalations together with SOC (Service Operations Center) to secure the best solutions
Collaborate with our Customer Success Managers and Key Account Managers
Actively demonstrating product value, helping customers optimize their usage of Telavox's services
About you
We're looking for someone who enjoys helping customers, has a problem-solving mindset, and is comfortable taking responsibility for issues. You like working in a dynamic environment, collaborating with others, and have an interest in IT solutions.
Competencies:
Experience in customer service, technical support, or a similar role
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Enjoys problem-solving with a hands-on and solution-focused approach
Good communication skills and comfortable handling customer interactions
Basic technical understanding and an interest in troubleshooting IT issues
Able to work both independently and as part of a team
Eager to learn and share knowledge to improve processes and customer experience
You enjoy interacting with people and feel motivated when the job involves challenges and problem-solving.
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
