Supply Planner in Category Paper,

Company Description
IKEA offers well-designed, functional home furnishing at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. The role of the IKEA Supply organization is to buy, produce and distribute the IKEA range at the lowest total cost, making high quality products available to our customers, under good social and environmental conditions. Purchasing and Logistics Area North Europe is one of total nine Purchasing Operations Areas within IKEA, and our co-workers are based in Älmhult, Dortmund and Kaunas.
We are a values-driven company with a passion for life at home. We are empowered by our vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people!
Job Description
Are you are interested in how goods are delivered to the customers on time and at a lowest possible cost? Do you want to learn about production capacity planning and order flow? Do you like both, working with numbers and people? Do you want to help IKEA have happy customers and reach great business results?
We are looking for a Supply Planner to join the Category Paper in Älmhult.
As a Supply Planner you will be the link between IKEA and its suppliers on operational and logistic subjects. You will ensure that the agreed business setups are followed, updated, and improved to secure the highest level of product availability for IKEA's customers, with the lowest total Supply Chain cost. If you are curious, self-motivated & eager to support with your knowledge on supply chain & logistics, then this is a great opportunity for you!
As a Supply Planner you will:
Be part of a great team
Ensure the agreed service level by monitoring and taking required action on delivery precision.
Work closely with IKEA suppliers to provide them with relevant information, training, working methods and help them develop to the required performance levels.
Take the lead in operational capacity planning at supplier level and contributing to tactical capacity planning.
Follow-up, analyse and take actions, leading supplier logistics development through value chain improvement with a total cost approach.
Continuously update requests to responsible functions within the Supply Chain, including suppliers.
Daily troubleshooting, as well as finding solutions to avoid similar problems in the future.
Be curious and motivated to find more efficient and better ways of working.
Qualifications
Good knowledge of Supply Chain cost drivers and logistics, including different replenishment- and delivery solutions.
Good knowledge of production planning processes and high interest in optimizing the whole supply chain.
Organized and capable to prioritize.
Strong communication and negotiating skills.
Details and Solutions oriented.
Capable to run detailed data analyses.
Fluent English in both written and spoken.
Relevant university degree or equivalent knowledge from working experience.
Very good knowledge of Excel.
Capabilities & Motivation
Desire to find logistic improvement opportunities and making them happen.
Comfortable to work in a dynamic environment
Energized from being the link between IKEAs needs and IKEAs orders to our suppliers.
Share the IKEA values, culture and have a strong interest to work for a home furnishings company.
Drive and motivation to find common interests and agenda, to build trust and partnership with stakeholders to reach common goals.
Additional information
We offer you varied work tasks both in the office and at IKEA suppliers with a fun, friendly, non-hierarchical, open and international team atmosphere. Moreover, you have a wide range of education and self-development possibilities. We also hope you want to contribute with your unique competence to IKEAs future growth!
Sounds interesting?
Submit your application online via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters as soon as possible, but latest 15th October 2024.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Patricia Normand, Business Development Manager, Patricia.Normand@Inter.ikea.com or send an email to the recruiting team via SmartRecruiters and we will come back to you.
