Supply Chain Specialist
Siemens Energy AB / Logistikjobb / Finspång
2024-10-21
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a SCM (Supply Chain Manager) specialist for the Medium Gas Turbine Procurement organization you will be a key person in understanding, supporting and improving the procurement function. You will be working with processes and different tools (SAP, RPAs etc), with the overall goal of improving our efficiency through process simplification and digitalization. The work will take place both as smaller improvements driven by you as an individual, but also in projects of various sizes. You will work with different teams within procurement, but also with other functions depending on the task at hand.
As we are updating our ERP system (SAP) and other key software solutions within the company, that will also be a natural part of the work for the next couple of years.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Support the digitalization journey transforming our business by providing expertise in data management and artificial intelligence
* Drive projects and implement enhancements within our Procurement business function and its interfaces.
* Lead, drive and make sure that the local Key user networks execute well. You will also be responsible for training of SAP End-Users and Key-Users.
* Initiate/approve change requests for location or country demands and create suggestions for improving global processes
* Secure the Implementation of ongoing SAP upgrade project. (Gap fit analyse, functional tests, integration tests)
* Potentially take on or support AKU and Role owner/Support the authorization flow for End-Users Supply Buy-team (SB).
What You Bring
* An education in computer science, business informatics, or a comparable education.
* Professional experience with SAP Procurement processes in a global environment.
* Additionally, demonstrated leadership experience in digitalization and/or SAP.
* The ability to work under time constraints and adapt to change. You have strong organizational, interpersonal, communication and networking skills including cross-cultural abilities
* Readiness to travel if required since our business stakeholders are located globally.
* As you act in an international environment, you can communicate fluently in English
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
