Supply Chain Operations Manager
Heart Aerospace AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Operations Manager to join our operations team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from supply chain and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Supply Chain Operations Manager reports to the Head of Supply
Chain Management and Logistics and has broad responsibility for assisting in
setting up Hearts Supply Chain, its optimization, improvement, and performance.
You will have a unique opportunity to shape Supply Chain
Operations, build the team and establish robust processes and digital solutions
that will ensure superior Supply Chain performance for Heart Aerospace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Participate in Supplier selection teams to ensure the right suppliers are selected.
- Assist in the definition and requirements of and be lead in the deployment of the Heart ERP as well as other cloud-based solutions (Supplier Portal) for collaborations with Hearts Suppliers. (These may include placing of POs, OTD and FTQ performance and management, invoicing, non-conformities declarations, Advanced Quality Product Planning, Statistical Process control and others)
- Assist in the definition and creation of Supply Chain procedures to include but not limited to Master Production Schedule, Material Requirements Planning and Logistics Management
- Take ownership of the Logistics Strategy, Supplier engagement, and Partner Selection
- Be responsible for Supplier approvals to ensure that only approved suppliers are used and purchase orders are placed for qualified items only
- Ensure adequate participation of the Supply Chain team at various forums including procurement and production where the voice of Supply Chain is needed
Other key responsibilities would include but not be limited to:
- Define Strategies, Policies, Processes and Digital Solutions to secure the performance for all suppliers of Aircraft items.
- Determine Key Supply Chain KPIs
- Creation of risk management practices to avoid disruption to the Supply of Aircraft items
This role presents a challenge and an exciting opportunity to develop, advance and influence how Heart Aerospace interacts and manages its supply base.
Education/Experience
- Graduate Degree in Engineering/Supply Chain and/or relevant experience
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in Supply Chain roles within a regulated environment
- Proven experience leading implementations of Supply Chain processes and systems in line with AS9100
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with other colleagues
- Passion for electric aircraft and technology
Specific Skills/Abilities
- Experience working in an Aerospace start-up environment
- Experience in creating and documenting processes and procedures
- Proficiency in Enterprise Planning System requirements
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7812212