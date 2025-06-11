Supply Chain Operations Assistant
2025-06-11
ABOUT US
Orange Sky AB is a Stockholm based e-commerce company founded in 2012. The company currently consists of 4 fast growing brands - Sudio, Gaston Luga, Marc Mirren and Mighty Solo - and has a track record for fast scaling of new brands internationally. Today the group of brands has 30 co-workers in Stockholm Sweden (headquarters) and 30 co-workers in Zhongshan China.
We strive to disrupt the earphone industry, aiming to be among the top 5 brands within 3 years. It is a bold objective, but together we will do it! We are selling in 30+ markets and are one of Northern Europe's fastest growing companies within our industry. Driven by ambitious and motivated co-workers, the company culture is creative and collaborative. Where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged. As a growing international company, we are always open for new young professionals to join our Sudio family. You might be one of them; after all, you are reading this right?
Who you are:
You are not afraid to take initiative and can work on your own.
What you'll do:
Coordinate stock demands with internal departments such as customer service, marketing, and sales teams.
Please send applications or questions to: career@sudio.com
with position as email title. We will go over the applications continually.
Nystartsjobb / Instegsjobb is a plus but not a requirement
