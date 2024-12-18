Supplier Response Expert
About the position
Mobility connects people. People shape mobility. Do you have a strategic, analytical thinking and want to design the development of a global acting automotive company? Making decisions and taking responsibility? Step out of your comfort zone, excel and redefine the limits of what is possible. After all, behind every successful company are many great fascinating people. For our location in Warsaw (POL) or Gothenburg (SWE) we are looking for a Supplier Response Expert (SRT Expert) who will be dedicated to solving escalations to supplier, crisis reaction and resolution, risk monitoring and prevention, reporting to the Global Supplier Response Manager.
Responsibilities
As a SRT Expert, you will be key member of our team, contributing to ensure the competitiveness of our products. Your main responsibilities will include:
Escalation Responsibility / Offload fully the category team by owning the supplier crisis
Being a first line of contact for KA logistics, when delivery confirmations are not in line with the customer demands
Validate volume decommitments from suppliers and conduct root cause analysis
Request Risk Assessment and evaluate Corrective Action Plans, including Contingency/Mitigation Plans if needed
Review and approve contingency plans from suppliers
Analyze and search for alternative suppliers/materials, considering price and delivery time, exploring alternatives with engineering for feasibility
Collaborate with Sales for OEM approvals
Enable spot buy orders with suppliers and oversee delivery status
Track placed spot orders against received deliveries
Handle supplier distress and disaster situations
Conduct Crisis Cost Analysis and implement crisis prevention measures
Manage capacity, including forecasting and system development for better capacity predictions
Conduct audits/visit suppliers during escalations or to support SVM activities
Act as System Owner for the risk assessment system RiskMethods
Review relevant risk indicators/areas in RiskMethods for new suppliers and those with new business, providing feedback and reports
Providing data and reports for category crisis, weekly SRT dashboard, monthly SRT and analysis, risk monitoring
Support Purchasing in general cost saving projects
Requirements
5+ years experience in manufacturing environment (preffered within automotive industry) is a requirement
Experience in logistics planning, tools and manufacturing engineering; Fundamentals of Crisis or Risk Management desirable
Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in engineering, business administration, or a related field
SAP knowledge desirable, MS Office skills
Strong appearance, confidence, interest in new technologies, independence, ability to learn quickly, high willingness to travel
Business fluent in English
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
