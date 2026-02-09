Supplier Quality Manager
2026-02-09
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join us as a Supplier Quality Manager and take the lead in driving supplier performance excellence across a global supply base. You'll guide and inspire a team of Supplier Quality Engineers, manage supplier qualifications and audits, and troubleshoot critical quality issues with precision and speed. Every day brings new technical challenges, shifting priorities, and evolving requirements-demanding your resilience, sharp decision-making, and confident leadership under pressure. By aligning with cross-functional partners across Engineering, Procurement, Project Quality, and Manufacturing, you'll secure reliable, capable supplier delivery while advancing our mission of operational excellence.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead, develop, and coach an international team of Supplier Quality Engineers to achieve top-performance results.
* Act as the key escalation point for supplier-related issues, driving rapid and structured problem resolution.
* Collaborate seamlessly with Engineering, Procurement, Project Quality, and Manufacturing to coordinate supplier activities and remove silos.
* Manage supplier qualification activities and conduct audits to Siemens Energy standards, ensuring readiness for new technologies.
* Apply structured problem-solving methods (8D, 5Why, RCA, FMEA) to eliminate root causes and prevent recurring issues.
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related technical field (or equivalent relevant experience).
* Proven track record in Quality Management, Manufacturing, Project Management, or Supply Chain.
* Strong understanding of manufacturing processes such as machining, castings, coatings, forgings, and welding.
* Experience leading teams or complex cross-functional initiatives with cultural awareness.
* Resilience under pressure, clear communication skills, and the ability to travel up to 20% internationally.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 289122 not later than 2026-02-28.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Hehan Qui on hehan.qiu@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Daniel Carlsson on daniel.carlsson.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
