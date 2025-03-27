Supplier Quality Engineer, Energy storage systems & Upstream materials
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity."
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Are you a curious person who is eager to be part of the transformation to electromobility? In this new business environment, you have a possibility to learn and have an impact of the future every day. If you like external contacts, travel to meet people and to work in a cross-functional team then this is an opportunity for you. We are now hiring a Supplier Quality Engineer with focus on Energy Storage Systems suppliers, and more specifically on battery cells and upstream materials.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Supplier Network Quality organization, belonging to Volvo Group Purchasing, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and world-class performance. We are responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts. The three main internal customers/brands for Supplier Quality & Development in Europe are Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and Volvo Bus.
There is now an opportunity to join the SNQ e-Mobility department as an SQEin Energy Storage Systems area.
Our main purpose is to foster quality culture in everything we do and to sustainably develop our suppliers to world-class performance.
This is how you could make an impact
As an SQE, you have a full end-to-end ownership of your portfolio. Your input is key to select the best suitable supplier for a sourcing award for a product. Your work continues throughout the project to secure a quality assured project launch. After serial production start, you continue to follow and challenge our suppliers through continuous improvement work and zero default mindset. Risk management skills are core in all three steps: sourcing, project and running production.
Some of these activities will take place at the supplier locations or in our production plants and at the Volvo offices and request frequent travelling. This will require that you can take a leading position, driving for results according to Volvo Groups expectations.
If you like a huge variety in your day-to-day business with a high autonomy and with a wide global cross-functional network, this is the place to be!
Who are you?
In this recruitment, we will have a high focus on candidates with high knowledge on cell manufacturing & upstream materials (pCAM, CAM, AAM, Electrolyte,...).
You have an eye for details, thanks to your technical knowledge in the field of energy storage system manufacturing or quality driven SW development, but also you have a good general understanding of the situation, being able to make risk assessments and focus on the right areas. You are an excellent communicator and a multicultural team player, both internally Volvo but also towards supplier management teams, able to create networks and to lead cross-functional activities.
On top of a positive team-player attitude, precision, rigor, autonomy and proactivity are part of your behaviours as well as being able to capitalize experience and learn from the fly. You demonstrate a high "welcome to the problem" attitude and like the challenges.
As individual, you believe that people diversity brings to your team a competitive advantage and you put effort into creating an inclusive environment. Trust between each other is an important value for you. You share freely your view with a constructive mindset, adding value to the team.
If in addition to adhere to these values, you like to have fun at work, then you have an excellent profile for this position!
Required knowledge/experience
The job needs frequent travels (up to 2-3 times per month during certain periods)
* Preferred MSc or BSc in Engineering, and >10 years of technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree).
* Good knowledge/skills in engineering or manufacturing of battery cells and upstream materials for electromobility vehicles.
* Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as ISO/TS 16949, APQP & PPAP.
* Experience of working with significant independence.
* Driver's license for cars.
* Good English communication skills, orally and in writing.
Are we the perfect match?
If you are passionate for high quality and find energy in facing new challenges to solve issues together with our suppliers, then this is the job for you. Come join us in developing the future electric solutions at Volvo Group!
At least, one point you can be sure, you will join an engaged team with key values based on respect and trust. We want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we all succeed together! Ersättning
