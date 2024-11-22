Supplier Quality Engineer
Are you the enthusiastic, self-driven and result-oriented quality professional who wants to move our customers' performance forward?
In Valmet's Pulp & Energy business line we serve a wide variety of customers around the world with for example complete pulp mills, heat and power generation solutions and environmental protection systems. We are now looking for a proactive and development-minded professional to join our Supply Chain's Supplier Quality EMEA team, as a Supplier Quality Engineer, to work on capital and rebuild projects, securing quality and status during fabrication by coordinating and conducting supplier workshop inspections.
You will be based in Sundsvall, Sweden and support other Pulp & Energy main locations in Europe. Our Global Supplier Quality team ensures that our project delivery meets the quality requirements to satisfy the customer, authorities, and our own high standards.
Responsibilities
Supervision Planning: Develop and maintain supervision plans for each project in collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Stage Inspections and Reporting: Allocate resources and conduct quality inspections at supplier locations, create inspection reports, and provide regular progress updates to stakeholders.
Non-conformity handling & Supplier Development: Handle non-conformities and provide post-inspection feedback on supplier performance, participate in root cause analyses, and ensure corrective actions are implemented.
Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field.
5-10 years of relevant work experience
Thorough understanding of welding processes, filler materials, shielding gases, heat inputs.
Proficiency in non-destructive testing (NDT).
Work experience in fabrication, machining, welding, inspections etc.
Familiarity with welding defects and acceptance criteria.
Knowledge of finishing and pickling methods.
Proficiency in interpreting geometrical tolerances and measurement techniques.
Proactive mindset towards health, safety, and environmental (HSE) procedures.
Effective communication skills in fluent English and Swedish (both written and spoken).
Willingness to travel internationally on business.
Why Valmet
We offer you a rewarding and challenging position with a global leader in the Pulp, Paper, and Energy industries, providing opportunities for development. With us, you can continue to build your expertise and get support throughout your career. At Valmet, every day is a learning opportunity with diverse tasks and challenges that foster professional growth.
Working at our Sundsvall site gives you the opportunity to balance work and family life and living in the "15-minute city" gives you closeness to the sea as well as skiing loops and nature. On top of meaningful work, we support your wellbeing with benefits such as wellness contributions, gym facilities on site, and one free health hour per week. Come and join a team where colleagues are not just coworkers but friends, creating a supportive and friendly work environment!
Additional information
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, send your application with your CV via the link provided by Wednesday 4th of December 2024. We will review applications during the application period, and the position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found, so apply soon!
For further information, please please check our campaign site https://www.valmet.com/joinvalmet
or contact Marko Eleinen, Manager, Supplier Quality marko.eleinen@valmet.com
or +358503178145.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
