Supplier Quality and Development Engineer to ABB Robotics
2025-07-17
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Quality Manager
Your Role and Responsibilities
Do you want to shape the future of robotics by ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance from our global suppliers?
As a Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) at ABB Robotics, you will be responsible for managing and developing supplier quality for mass production materials within our Robotics & Discrete Automation Business Area. You will be part of a highly skilled team of approximately 8 colleagues, working closely with production, purchasing, and R&D to improve overall quality and cost efficiency. This role offers variety and is a great opportunity to enhance your career.
The role is based in Västerås.
You will be responsible for:
Providing feedback to suppliers on production or customer detected issues and ask for corrective actions.
You will ensure root cause analysis of supplier nonconformance, follow up and verify corrective actions.
Reviewing 8D reports from suppliers is part of your daily work. We want you to drive the approval process for supplier parts in the SAP system and issue certificates to suppliers upon sample approval. Sometimes you lead improvement projects with suppliers based on quality or cost improvements.
You support supplier quality related questions and work as a project team member in production and Supply Chain Management projects.
You will participate in supplier evaluations and drive corrective action plans for PPM reduction. Perform annual audits on selected suppliers and manage the supplier's Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is also an issue that comes to you on a regular year basis.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree or minimum 2 years' experience in Supplier Quality Engineering or a similar field.
Familiarity with Electronics and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA).
Knowledge of process audits and ISO 9001 and experience with PPAP, FMEA, and control plans.
Proficiency in SAP.
Experience with RCA (Root Cause Analysis), 8D, DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Implement, Control), or similar methodologies.
Strong teamwork, social competency and communication skills with fluency in Swedish and English.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
ABB Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robot software, equipment, and complete application solutions. We are a trusted partner who continues to redefine robotics automation, focusing on collaborative solutions that allow humans to work safely alongside robots without the need for barriers.
Recruiting Manager Mats Larsson, +46702505799, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is August 31. Please note that we will not be reviewing applications during the summer holidays, don't expect any feedback until mid-end of August.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
