Supplier Development Engineer to Alfdex - Landskrona
2024-07-25
Alfdex has a rich history of providing reliable solutions for the purification of crankcase gases in heavy-duty vehicles. With over 9 million separators sold to industry giants like Volvo, Scania, Mercedes-Benz, and John Deere, we're already contributing to a greener world. Alfdex is on the edge of a new era, investigating a product that will revolutionize the electric vehicle landscape. A product that, without any emissions, heats up battery packs in heavy electric vehicles and the cabin in heavy vehicles with any driveline. Our 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric places us at the forefront of the industry, with headquarters and production in Landskrona, and a global presence extending to Kunshan/Shanghai (China), Tumba/Stockholm, and a sales office in Chicago (USA). Read more about us at: www.alfdex.com
Supplier Development Engineer to Alfdex - Landskrona
Do you master the art of Quality? Do you want to develop suppliers to deliver products of the highest quality standards? Then this is your opportunity! Alfdex, with HQ in Landskrona, is an innovative company that has developed a ground-breaking g-Technology that contributes to a more sustainable future. You are offered an opportunity to take on an exciting and central role at a market-leading company that supplies truck manufacturers (e.g. Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania) all over the world with Alfdex green solutions.
As a Supplier Development Engineer (SDE) you will have a challenging role where every day is filled with improvement and development of the quality work connected to suppliers, all to meet the high requirements by the customers.
You have a central role in the quality work and act as the link between R&D, production, purchasing and the subcontractors. These suppliers are globally located, including Sweden, Eastern Europe, China, and North America. In addition, you will participate in peripheral functions and cross-functional groups. Since Alfdex has a flat and simple organization, you will work in close collaboration with the management team in Landskrona.
Your responsibilities:
• Supplier development
• Quality assurance in product development
• Conduct and lead supplier audits and supplier on-boarding
• Perform internal audits on other functions within Alfdex
• Coordinate and lead design/FMEA reviews with Suppliers
• Review and approve/reject PPAP
• Responsible for Alfdex's supplier assessment
• Complaint management for prototypes and pre-series
• Continuous improvements and development of Alfdex quality tools
Your background:
We believe that you have a university education with focus on technology and quality. You have a few years of experience in quality work, e.g. in the manufacturing industry or the automotive industry, with experience of ISO 9001 and IATF 16949. It is also an advantage if you have worked with VDA 6.3 and problem-solving tools such as Six Sigma and 8D. You have good knowledge of technical drawings/measurement techniques. You are fully proficient in English, both written and spoken. It's an advantage, but not a requirement, if you also communicate in Swedish. You have a driver's license.
You are technically interested, analytical and good with numbers. You have a systematic and structured way of working as well as a good understanding of the big picture and of complex technical systems. As a person, you have a very high ability to collaborate and like to work in teams. You are meticulous and quality-conscious through and through. At the same time, you are driven and goal-oriented, you are not the one who gives up easily.
As the position involves many contacts with both colleagues and suppliers, we also place high demands on professionalism, communication skills and flexibility.
A certain amount of travel (6-10 travels per year) to our suppliers around the world is included in the assignment as well.
This is a fulltime position at Alfdex where you will be located at the head office in Landskrona, which is a completely renovated premises within walking distance to Landskrona station.
In this recruitment, Alfdex collaborates with Standby Workteam. We recruit continuously and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible. For more information about the position, please contact Kristian Berglund, Standby Workteam, 0709-605372.
