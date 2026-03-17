Supervisor- Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos M Dryck & Konsult AB i Stockholm
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NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for an experienced Supervisor to join the opening project and take a key role in leading service operations from day one.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As Supervisor at NENI Stockholm, you are a key operational leader on the floor, responsible for ensuring that daily service runs smoothly, efficiently, and in line with NENI's standards. You take ownership of the guest journey during service, support the team in real time, and act as a central link between the kitchen, bar, and front of house teams.
You are highly present during service, leading by example and supporting the service team with structure, direction, and confidence. You manage guest flow, table pacing, and service priorities, while ensuring that quality, consistency, and atmosphere are maintained throughout the shift.
This role requires strong situational awareness, the ability to make quick decisions, and a calm, solution-oriented approach in a high-volume, quality-driven environment.
As part of the opening project, you will play an active role in shaping how service operates from day one. You will contribute to building a strong service culture, implementing clear routines, and ensuring that standards are embedded from the very beginning.
You will actively contribute to:
Pre-opening service preparation, setup, and team briefings Establishing service routines, workflows, and communication structures Supporting onboarding, training, and development of service team members Leading service on the floor and responding to operational challenges Supporting a successful opening and first year of operations
You work closely with the Restaurant Manager and management team, taking responsibility for service execution while ensuring that guests receive warm, professional, and engaging experience.
Who are you?
Full-time availability Proven experience as a Supervisor, Shift Leader, or strong Senior Waiter/Waitress ready for the next step Interest in wine and wine knowledge is a plus Background in quality-driven restaurants or hospitality environments Confident floor leader with a calm, solution-oriented mindset Strong focus on guest experience and service standards Organized, reliable, and comfortable making decisions during service Able to communicate clearly with kitchen, bar, and service teams Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plus
Key ResponsibilitiesService Leadership
Lead and coordinate service operations on the floor Actively manage guest flow, pacing, and table turns Support and guide the service team during service
Guest Experience
Ensure a welcoming, engaging, and high-quality guest experience Handle guest feedback and resolve issues professionally Uphold brand values and service standards
Team Support & Organization
Support training, onboarding, and daily team briefings Ensure staffing, station coverage, and breaks are followed Motivate and support the team throughout service
Standards & Compliance
Ensure service procedures, hygiene, and safety standards are followed Maintain cleanliness, organization, and structure in service areas Support opening and closing routines
What's In It for You?
Full time position Key supervisory role in an exciting opening project Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7404705-1899219". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9803649